Mozambican meticals to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert MZN to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
70.37 myr

MT1.000 MZN = RM0.07037 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07410.0744
Low0.07040.0704
Average0.07300.0737
Change-4.63%-5.42%
1 MZN to MYR stats

The performance of MZN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0741 and a 30 day low of 0.0704. This means the 30 day average was 0.0730. The change for MZN to MYR was -4.63.

The performance of MZN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0744 and a 90 day low of 0.0704. This means the 90 day average was 0.0737. The change for MZN to MYR was -5.42.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MZN0.07037 MYR
5 MZN0.35183 MYR
10 MZN0.70365 MYR
20 MZN1.40730 MYR
50 MZN3.51826 MYR
100 MZN7.03651 MYR
250 MZN17.59128 MYR
500 MZN35.18255 MYR
1000 MZN70.36510 MYR
2000 MZN140.73020 MYR
5000 MZN351.82550 MYR
10000 MZN703.65100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mozambican Metical
1 MYR14.21160 MZN
5 MYR71.05800 MZN
10 MYR142.11600 MZN
20 MYR284.23200 MZN
50 MYR710.58000 MZN
100 MYR1,421.16000 MZN
250 MYR3,552.90000 MZN
500 MYR7,105.80000 MZN
1000 MYR14,211.60000 MZN
2000 MYR28,423.20000 MZN
5000 MYR71,058.00000 MZN
10000 MYR142,116.00000 MZN