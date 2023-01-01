1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MZN to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
74.13 myr

1.00000 MZN = 0.07413 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866151.050387.42121.439651.662130.964518.9811
1GBP1.1545311.21255100.9261.662041.91891.1135521.9133
1USD0.952150.824708183.23451.37071.582530.918318.0721
1INR0.01143890.009908250.012014210.01646790.01901290.01103270.217123

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MZN0.07413 MYR
5 MZN0.37065 MYR
10 MZN0.74130 MYR
20 MZN1.48261 MYR
50 MZN3.70652 MYR
100 MZN7.41304 MYR
250 MZN18.53260 MYR
500 MZN37.06520 MYR
1000 MZN74.13040 MYR
2000 MZN148.26080 MYR
5000 MZN370.65200 MYR
10000 MZN741.30400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mozambican Metical
1 MYR13.48970 MZN
5 MYR67.44850 MZN
10 MYR134.89700 MZN
20 MYR269.79400 MZN
50 MYR674.48500 MZN
100 MYR1348.97000 MZN
250 MYR3372.42500 MZN
500 MYR6744.85000 MZN
1000 MYR13489.70000 MZN
2000 MYR26979.40000 MZN
5000 MYR67448.50000 MZN
10000 MYR134897.00000 MZN