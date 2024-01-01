Mozambican meticals to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert MZN to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
57.54 aed

MT1.000 MZN = د.إ0.05754 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MZN to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05780.0578
Low0.05750.0574
Average0.05760.0577
Change-0.02%-0.16%
1 MZN to AED stats

The performance of MZN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0578 and a 30 day low of 0.0575. This means the 30 day average was 0.0576. The change for MZN to AED was -0.02.

The performance of MZN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0578 and a 90 day low of 0.0574. This means the 90 day average was 0.0577. The change for MZN to AED was -0.16.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MZN0.05754 AED
5 MZN0.28768 AED
10 MZN0.57536 AED
20 MZN1.15072 AED
50 MZN2.87679 AED
100 MZN5.75358 AED
250 MZN14.38395 AED
500 MZN28.76790 AED
1000 MZN57.53580 AED
2000 MZN115.07160 AED
5000 MZN287.67900 AED
10000 MZN575.35800 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 AED17.38050 MZN
5 AED86.90250 MZN
10 AED173.80500 MZN
20 AED347.61000 MZN
50 AED869.02500 MZN
100 AED1,738.05000 MZN
250 AED4,345.12500 MZN
500 AED8,690.25000 MZN
1000 AED17,380.50000 MZN
2000 AED34,761.00000 MZN
5000 AED86,902.50000 MZN
10000 AED173,805.00000 MZN