Mozambican meticals to Georgian laris today

Convert MZN to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
42.45 gel

MT1.000 MZN = ₾0.04245 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04330.0451
Low0.04240.0418
Average0.04260.0434
Change-1.12%1.04%
1 MZN to GEL stats

The performance of MZN to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0433 and a 30 day low of 0.0424. This means the 30 day average was 0.0426. The change for MZN to GEL was -1.12.

The performance of MZN to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0451 and a 90 day low of 0.0418. This means the 90 day average was 0.0434. The change for MZN to GEL was 1.04.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Georgian Lari
1 MZN0.04245 GEL
5 MZN0.21225 GEL
10 MZN0.42451 GEL
20 MZN0.84902 GEL
50 MZN2.12255 GEL
100 MZN4.24509 GEL
250 MZN10.61273 GEL
500 MZN21.22545 GEL
1000 MZN42.45090 GEL
2000 MZN84.90180 GEL
5000 MZN212.25450 GEL
10000 MZN424.50900 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mozambican Metical
1 GEL23.55660 MZN
5 GEL117.78300 MZN
10 GEL235.56600 MZN
20 GEL471.13200 MZN
50 GEL1,177.83000 MZN
100 GEL2,355.66000 MZN
250 GEL5,889.15000 MZN
500 GEL11,778.30000 MZN
1000 GEL23,556.60000 MZN
2000 GEL47,113.20000 MZN
5000 GEL117,783.00000 MZN
10000 GEL235,566.00000 MZN