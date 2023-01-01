100 Mozambican meticals to Georgian laris

Convert MZN to GEL

100 mzn
4.20 gel

1.00000 MZN = 0.04196 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:8 UTC
MZN to GEL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 GEL
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Georgian Lari
1 MZN0.04196 GEL
5 MZN0.20982 GEL
10 MZN0.41964 GEL
20 MZN0.83928 GEL
50 MZN2.09819 GEL
100 MZN4.19638 GEL
250 MZN10.49095 GEL
500 MZN20.98190 GEL
1000 MZN41.96380 GEL
2000 MZN83.92760 GEL
5000 MZN209.81900 GEL
10000 MZN419.63800 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mozambican Metical
1 GEL23.83010 MZN
5 GEL119.15050 MZN
10 GEL238.30100 MZN
20 GEL476.60200 MZN
50 GEL1191.50500 MZN
100 GEL2383.01000 MZN
250 GEL5957.52500 MZN
500 GEL11915.05000 MZN
1000 GEL23830.10000 MZN
2000 GEL47660.20000 MZN
5000 GEL119150.50000 MZN
10000 GEL238301.00000 MZN