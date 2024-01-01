Mozambican meticals to Swedish kronor today

Convert MZN to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
165.76 sek

MT1.000 MZN = kr0.1658 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16980.1710
Low0.16410.1631
Average0.16700.1666
Change0.99%-2.31%
View full history

1 MZN to SEK stats

The performance of MZN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1698 and a 30 day low of 0.1641. This means the 30 day average was 0.1670. The change for MZN to SEK was 0.99.

The performance of MZN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1710 and a 90 day low of 0.1631. This means the 90 day average was 0.1666. The change for MZN to SEK was -2.31.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swedish Krona
1 MZN0.16576 SEK
5 MZN0.82880 SEK
10 MZN1.65759 SEK
20 MZN3.31518 SEK
50 MZN8.28795 SEK
100 MZN16.57590 SEK
250 MZN41.43975 SEK
500 MZN82.87950 SEK
1000 MZN165.75900 SEK
2000 MZN331.51800 SEK
5000 MZN828.79500 SEK
10000 MZN1,657.59000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mozambican Metical
1 SEK6.03286 MZN
5 SEK30.16430 MZN
10 SEK60.32860 MZN
20 SEK120.65720 MZN
50 SEK301.64300 MZN
100 SEK603.28600 MZN
250 SEK1,508.21500 MZN
500 SEK3,016.43000 MZN
1000 SEK6,032.86000 MZN
2000 SEK12,065.72000 MZN
5000 SEK30,164.30000 MZN
10000 SEK60,328.60000 MZN