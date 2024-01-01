Mozambican meticals to Argentine pesos today

Convert MZN to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
14,619.50 ars

MT1.000 MZN = $14.62 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MZN to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.619514.6195
Low14.345913.7541
Average14.498014.2256
Change1.91%5.86%
1 MZN to ARS stats

The performance of MZN to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.6195 and a 30 day low of 14.3459. This means the 30 day average was 14.4980. The change for MZN to ARS was 1.91.

The performance of MZN to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.6195 and a 90 day low of 13.7541. This means the 90 day average was 14.2256. The change for MZN to ARS was 5.86.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Argentine Peso
1 MZN14.61950 ARS
5 MZN73.09750 ARS
10 MZN146.19500 ARS
20 MZN292.39000 ARS
50 MZN730.97500 ARS
100 MZN1,461.95000 ARS
250 MZN3,654.87500 ARS
500 MZN7,309.75000 ARS
1000 MZN14,619.50000 ARS
2000 MZN29,239.00000 ARS
5000 MZN73,097.50000 ARS
10000 MZN146,195.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 ARS0.06840 MZN
5 ARS0.34201 MZN
10 ARS0.68402 MZN
20 ARS1.36804 MZN
50 ARS3.42010 MZN
100 ARS6.84019 MZN
250 ARS17.10048 MZN
500 ARS34.20095 MZN
1000 ARS68.40190 MZN
2000 ARS136.80380 MZN
5000 ARS342.00950 MZN
10000 ARS684.01900 MZN