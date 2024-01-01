Mozambican meticals to Argentine pesos today
Convert MZN to ARS at the real exchange rate
|1 MZN to ARS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|14.6195
|14.6195
|Low
|14.3459
|13.7541
|Average
|14.4980
|14.2256
|Change
|1.91%
|5.86%
1 MZN to ARS stats
The performance of MZN to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.6195 and a 30 day low of 14.3459. This means the 30 day average was 14.4980. The change for MZN to ARS was 1.91.
The performance of MZN to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.6195 and a 90 day low of 13.7541. This means the 90 day average was 14.2256. The change for MZN to ARS was 5.86.
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Argentine Peso
|1 MZN
|14.61950 ARS
|5 MZN
|73.09750 ARS
|10 MZN
|146.19500 ARS
|20 MZN
|292.39000 ARS
|50 MZN
|730.97500 ARS
|100 MZN
|1,461.95000 ARS
|250 MZN
|3,654.87500 ARS
|500 MZN
|7,309.75000 ARS
|1000 MZN
|14,619.50000 ARS
|2000 MZN
|29,239.00000 ARS
|5000 MZN
|73,097.50000 ARS
|10000 MZN
|146,195.00000 ARS