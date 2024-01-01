Mozambican meticals to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert MZN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
7,443.16 kzt

MT1.000 MZN = ₸7.443 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.54987.5498
Low7.41696.8697
Average7.46047.2146
Change-0.90%7.85%
View full history

1 MZN to KZT stats

The performance of MZN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.5498 and a 30 day low of 7.4169. This means the 30 day average was 7.4604. The change for MZN to KZT was -0.90.

The performance of MZN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.5498 and a 90 day low of 6.8697. This means the 90 day average was 7.2146. The change for MZN to KZT was 7.85.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MZN7.44316 KZT
5 MZN37.21580 KZT
10 MZN74.43160 KZT
20 MZN148.86320 KZT
50 MZN372.15800 KZT
100 MZN744.31600 KZT
250 MZN1,860.79000 KZT
500 MZN3,721.58000 KZT
1000 MZN7,443.16000 KZT
2000 MZN14,886.32000 KZT
5000 MZN37,215.80000 KZT
10000 MZN74,431.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mozambican Metical
1 KZT0.13435 MZN
5 KZT0.67176 MZN
10 KZT1.34352 MZN
20 KZT2.68704 MZN
50 KZT6.71760 MZN
100 KZT13.43520 MZN
250 KZT33.58800 MZN
500 KZT67.17600 MZN
1000 KZT134.35200 MZN
2000 KZT268.70400 MZN
5000 KZT671.76000 MZN
10000 KZT1,343.52000 MZN