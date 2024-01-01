10 Kazakhstani tenges to Mozambican meticals

10 kzt
1.42 mzn

1.00000 KZT = 0.14222 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551151.0776589.45961.453751.649930.9482318.3808
1 GBP1.1694311.26015104.611.699941.929341.1088921.4936
1 USD0.927950.793556183.01361.3491.531040.8801517.0564
1 INR0.01117820.009559350.012046210.01625030.01844330.01060250.205465

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mozambican Metical
1 KZT0.14222 MZN
5 KZT0.71113 MZN
10 KZT1.42225 MZN
20 KZT2.84450 MZN
50 KZT7.11125 MZN
100 KZT14.22250 MZN
250 KZT35.55625 MZN
500 KZT71.11250 MZN
1000 KZT142.22500 MZN
2000 KZT284.45000 MZN
5000 KZT711.12500 MZN
10000 KZT1422.25000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MZN7.03112 KZT
5 MZN35.15560 KZT
10 MZN70.31120 KZT
20 MZN140.62240 KZT
50 MZN351.55600 KZT
100 MZN703.11200 KZT
250 MZN1757.78000 KZT
500 MZN3515.56000 KZT
1000 MZN7031.12000 KZT
2000 MZN14062.24000 KZT
5000 MZN35155.60000 KZT
10000 MZN70311.20000 KZT