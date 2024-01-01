Mozambican meticals to Egyptian pounds today

Convert MZN to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
762.37 egp

MT1.000 MZN = E£0.7624 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.76240.7624
Low0.75200.7325
Average0.75650.7495
Change1.38%1.33%
1 MZN to EGP stats

The performance of MZN to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7624 and a 30 day low of 0.7520. This means the 30 day average was 0.7565. The change for MZN to EGP was 1.38.

The performance of MZN to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7624 and a 90 day low of 0.7325. This means the 90 day average was 0.7495. The change for MZN to EGP was 1.33.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.76237 EGP
5 MZN3.81186 EGP
10 MZN7.62371 EGP
20 MZN15.24742 EGP
50 MZN38.11855 EGP
100 MZN76.23710 EGP
250 MZN190.59275 EGP
500 MZN381.18550 EGP
1000 MZN762.37100 EGP
2000 MZN1,524.74200 EGP
5000 MZN3,811.85500 EGP
10000 MZN7,623.71000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP1.31170 MZN
5 EGP6.55850 MZN
10 EGP13.11700 MZN
20 EGP26.23400 MZN
50 EGP65.58500 MZN
100 EGP131.17000 MZN
250 EGP327.92500 MZN
500 EGP655.85000 MZN
1000 EGP1,311.70000 MZN
2000 EGP2,623.40000 MZN
5000 EGP6,558.50000 MZN
10000 EGP13,117.00000 MZN