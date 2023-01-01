5 Mozambican meticals to Egyptian pounds

Convert MZN to EGP at the real exchange rate

5 mzn
2.41 egp

1.00000 MZN = 0.48261 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:42 UTC
MZN to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865951.050187.40551.438581.660630.96418.9422
1GBP1.154811.2126100.9311.66121.917611.1132321.8735
1USD0.95230.824674183.23541.369951.58140.9179518.0385
1INR0.01144090.009907730.012014110.01645870.01899920.01102840.216717

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.48261 EGP
5 MZN2.41303 EGP
10 MZN4.82607 EGP
20 MZN9.65214 EGP
50 MZN24.13035 EGP
100 MZN48.26070 EGP
250 MZN120.65175 EGP
500 MZN241.30350 EGP
1000 MZN482.60700 EGP
2000 MZN965.21400 EGP
5000 MZN2413.03500 EGP
10000 MZN4826.07000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP2.07208 MZN
5 EGP10.36040 MZN
10 EGP20.72080 MZN
20 EGP41.44160 MZN
50 EGP103.60400 MZN
100 EGP207.20800 MZN
250 EGP518.02000 MZN
500 EGP1036.04000 MZN
1000 EGP2072.08000 MZN
2000 EGP4144.16000 MZN
5000 EGP10360.40000 MZN
10000 EGP20720.80000 MZN