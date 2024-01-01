Mozambican meticals to Kenyan shillings today

Convert MZN to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
2,035 kes

MT1.000 MZN = Ksh2.035 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MZN to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.08232.1159
Low2.00452.0045
Average2.03582.0420
Change1.29%-3.80%
1 MZN to KES stats

The performance of MZN to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0823 and a 30 day low of 2.0045. This means the 30 day average was 2.0358. The change for MZN to KES was 1.29.

The performance of MZN to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1159 and a 90 day low of 2.0045. This means the 90 day average was 2.0420. The change for MZN to KES was -3.80.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kenyan Shilling
1 MZN2.03537 KES
5 MZN10.17685 KES
10 MZN20.35370 KES
20 MZN40.70740 KES
50 MZN101.76850 KES
100 MZN203.53700 KES
250 MZN508.84250 KES
500 MZN1,017.68500 KES
1000 MZN2,035.37000 KES
2000 MZN4,070.74000 KES
5000 MZN10,176.85000 KES
10000 MZN20,353.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 KES0.49131 MZN
5 KES2.45656 MZN
10 KES4.91311 MZN
20 KES9.82622 MZN
50 KES24.56555 MZN
100 KES49.13110 MZN
250 KES122.82775 MZN
500 KES245.65550 MZN
1000 KES491.31100 MZN
2000 KES982.62200 MZN
5000 KES2,456.55500 MZN
10000 KES4,913.11000 MZN