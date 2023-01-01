1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Kenyan shillings

Convert MZN to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 mzn
2328 kes

1.00000 MZN = 2.32842 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:49 UTC
MZN to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kenyan Shilling
1 MZN2.32842 KES
5 MZN11.64210 KES
10 MZN23.28420 KES
20 MZN46.56840 KES
50 MZN116.42100 KES
100 MZN232.84200 KES
250 MZN582.10500 KES
500 MZN1164.21000 KES
1000 MZN2328.42000 KES
2000 MZN4656.84000 KES
5000 MZN11642.10000 KES
10000 MZN23284.20000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 KES0.42947 MZN
5 KES2.14737 MZN
10 KES4.29475 MZN
20 KES8.58950 MZN
50 KES21.47375 MZN
100 KES42.94750 MZN
250 KES107.36875 MZN
500 KES214.73750 MZN
1000 KES429.47500 MZN
2000 KES858.95000 MZN
5000 KES2147.37500 MZN
10000 KES4294.75000 MZN