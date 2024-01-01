Mozambican meticals to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert MZN to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
154.28 mad

MT1.000 MZN = د.م.0.1543 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15560.1575
Low0.15400.1540
Average0.15460.1558
Change-0.33%-2.02%
View full history

1 MZN to MAD stats

The performance of MZN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1556 and a 30 day low of 0.1540. This means the 30 day average was 0.1546. The change for MZN to MAD was -0.33.

The performance of MZN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1575 and a 90 day low of 0.1540. This means the 90 day average was 0.1558. The change for MZN to MAD was -2.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.15428 MAD
5 MZN0.77142 MAD
10 MZN1.54283 MAD
20 MZN3.08566 MAD
50 MZN7.71415 MAD
100 MZN15.42830 MAD
250 MZN38.57075 MAD
500 MZN77.14150 MAD
1000 MZN154.28300 MAD
2000 MZN308.56600 MAD
5000 MZN771.41500 MAD
10000 MZN1,542.83000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.48159 MZN
5 MAD32.40795 MZN
10 MAD64.81590 MZN
20 MAD129.63180 MZN
50 MAD324.07950 MZN
100 MAD648.15900 MZN
250 MAD1,620.39750 MZN
500 MAD3,240.79500 MZN
1000 MAD6,481.59000 MZN
2000 MAD12,963.18000 MZN
5000 MAD32,407.95000 MZN
10000 MAD64,815.90000 MZN