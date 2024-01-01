20 Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

Convert MAD to MZN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = MT6.391 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:32
MAD to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MZN
1 MAD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.51686.6300
Low6.38096.3809
Average6.44316.5106
Change-0.88%-3.14%
1 MAD to MZN stats

The performance of MAD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5168 and a 30 day low of 6.3809. This means the 30 day average was 6.4431. The change for MAD to MZN was -0.88.

The performance of MAD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6300 and a 90 day low of 6.3809. This means the 90 day average was 6.5106. The change for MAD to MZN was -3.14.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.5180.7910.9491.3981.5391.34318.113
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.20511.21.7681.9461.69922.904
1 EUR1.054655.9780.83311.4731.6211.41619.086

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.39129 MZN
5 MAD31.95645 MZN
10 MAD63.91290 MZN
20 MAD127.82580 MZN
50 MAD319.56450 MZN
100 MAD639.12900 MZN
250 MAD1,597.82250 MZN
500 MAD3,195.64500 MZN
1000 MAD6,391.29000 MZN
2000 MAD12,782.58000 MZN
5000 MAD31,956.45000 MZN
10000 MAD63,912.90000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.15646 MAD
5 MZN0.78232 MAD
10 MZN1.56463 MAD
20 MZN3.12926 MAD
50 MZN7.82315 MAD
100 MZN15.64630 MAD
250 MZN39.11575 MAD
500 MZN78.23150 MAD
1000 MZN156.46300 MAD
2000 MZN312.92600 MAD
5000 MZN782.31500 MAD
10000 MZN1,564.63000 MAD