50 Mozambican meticals to Moroccan dirhams

Convert MZN to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 mzn
8.09 mad

1.00000 MZN = 0.16170 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34 UTC
MZN to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 MAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.16170 MAD
5 MZN0.80852 MAD
10 MZN1.61705 MAD
20 MZN3.23410 MAD
50 MZN8.08525 MAD
100 MZN16.17050 MAD
250 MZN40.42625 MAD
500 MZN80.85250 MAD
1000 MZN161.70500 MAD
2000 MZN323.41000 MAD
5000 MZN808.52500 MAD
10000 MZN1617.05000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.18411 MZN
5 MAD30.92055 MZN
10 MAD61.84110 MZN
20 MAD123.68220 MZN
50 MAD309.20550 MZN
100 MAD618.41100 MZN
250 MAD1546.02750 MZN
500 MAD3092.05500 MZN
1000 MAD6184.11000 MZN
2000 MAD12368.22000 MZN
5000 MAD30920.55000 MZN
10000 MAD61841.10000 MZN