10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

Convert MAD to MZN at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = MT6.392 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:33
MAD to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MZN
1 MAD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.51686.6300
Low6.38096.3809
Average6.44316.5106
Change-0.88%-3.14%
1 MAD to MZN stats

The performance of MAD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.5168 and a 30 day low of 6.3809. This means the 30 day average was 6.4431. The change for MAD to MZN was -0.88.

The performance of MAD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.6300 and a 90 day low of 6.3809. This means the 90 day average was 6.5106. The change for MAD to MZN was -3.14.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mozambican Metical
1 MAD6.39164 MZN
5 MAD31.95820 MZN
10 MAD63.91640 MZN
20 MAD127.83280 MZN
50 MAD319.58200 MZN
100 MAD639.16400 MZN
250 MAD1,597.91000 MZN
500 MAD3,195.82000 MZN
1000 MAD6,391.64000 MZN
2000 MAD12,783.28000 MZN
5000 MAD31,958.20000 MZN
10000 MAD63,916.40000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Moroccan Dirham
1 MZN0.15645 MAD
5 MZN0.78227 MAD
10 MZN1.56454 MAD
20 MZN3.12908 MAD
50 MZN7.82270 MAD
100 MZN15.64540 MAD
250 MZN39.11350 MAD
500 MZN78.22700 MAD
1000 MZN156.45400 MAD
2000 MZN312.90800 MAD
5000 MZN782.27000 MAD
10000 MZN1,564.54000 MAD