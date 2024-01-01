Mozambican meticals to Brazilian reais today

Convert MZN to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
89.73 brl

MT1.000 MZN = R$0.08973 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09000.0900
Low0.08520.0793
Average0.08710.0845
Change4.89%12.66%
1 MZN to BRL stats

The performance of MZN to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0900 and a 30 day low of 0.0852. This means the 30 day average was 0.0871. The change for MZN to BRL was 4.89.

The performance of MZN to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0900 and a 90 day low of 0.0793. This means the 90 day average was 0.0845. The change for MZN to BRL was 12.66.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Brazilian Real
1 MZN0.08973 BRL
5 MZN0.44864 BRL
10 MZN0.89727 BRL
20 MZN1.79454 BRL
50 MZN4.48636 BRL
100 MZN8.97272 BRL
250 MZN22.43180 BRL
500 MZN44.86360 BRL
1000 MZN89.72720 BRL
2000 MZN179.45440 BRL
5000 MZN448.63600 BRL
10000 MZN897.27200 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mozambican Metical
1 BRL11.14490 MZN
5 BRL55.72450 MZN
10 BRL111.44900 MZN
20 BRL222.89800 MZN
50 BRL557.24500 MZN
100 BRL1,114.49000 MZN
250 BRL2,786.22500 MZN
500 BRL5,572.45000 MZN
1000 BRL11,144.90000 MZN
2000 BRL22,289.80000 MZN
5000 BRL55,724.50000 MZN
10000 BRL111,449.00000 MZN