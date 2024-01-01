Mozambican meticals to Turkish liras today

Convert MZN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
520.40 try

MT1.000 MZN = TL0.5204 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.52060.5206
Low0.51130.5039
Average0.51730.5121
Change1.78%2.80%
View full history

1 MZN to TRY stats

The performance of MZN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5206 and a 30 day low of 0.5113. This means the 30 day average was 0.5173. The change for MZN to TRY was 1.78.

The performance of MZN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5206 and a 90 day low of 0.5039. This means the 90 day average was 0.5121. The change for MZN to TRY was 2.80.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Turkish Lira
1 MZN0.52040 TRY
5 MZN2.60201 TRY
10 MZN5.20402 TRY
20 MZN10.40804 TRY
50 MZN26.02010 TRY
100 MZN52.04020 TRY
250 MZN130.10050 TRY
500 MZN260.20100 TRY
1000 MZN520.40200 TRY
2000 MZN1,040.80400 TRY
5000 MZN2,602.01000 TRY
10000 MZN5,204.02000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mozambican Metical
1 TRY1.92159 MZN
5 TRY9.60795 MZN
10 TRY19.21590 MZN
20 TRY38.43180 MZN
50 TRY96.07950 MZN
100 TRY192.15900 MZN
250 TRY480.39750 MZN
500 TRY960.79500 MZN
1000 TRY1,921.59000 MZN
2000 TRY3,843.18000 MZN
5000 TRY9,607.95000 MZN
10000 TRY19,215.90000 MZN