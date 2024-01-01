Mozambican meticals to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert MZN to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
234.19 ghs

MT1.000 MZN = GH¢0.2342 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23420.2342
Low0.22950.2104
Average0.23160.2247
Change2.03%11.31%
1 MZN to GHS stats

The performance of MZN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2342 and a 30 day low of 0.2295. This means the 30 day average was 0.2316. The change for MZN to GHS was 2.03.

The performance of MZN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2342 and a 90 day low of 0.2104. This means the 90 day average was 0.2247. The change for MZN to GHS was 11.31.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MZN0.23419 GHS
5 MZN1.17093 GHS
10 MZN2.34185 GHS
20 MZN4.68370 GHS
50 MZN11.70925 GHS
100 MZN23.41850 GHS
250 MZN58.54625 GHS
500 MZN117.09250 GHS
1000 MZN234.18500 GHS
2000 MZN468.37000 GHS
5000 MZN1,170.92500 GHS
10000 MZN2,341.85000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mozambican Metical
1 GHS4.27013 MZN
5 GHS21.35065 MZN
10 GHS42.70130 MZN
20 GHS85.40260 MZN
50 GHS213.50650 MZN
100 GHS427.01300 MZN
250 GHS1,067.53250 MZN
500 GHS2,135.06500 MZN
1000 GHS4,270.13000 MZN
2000 GHS8,540.26000 MZN
5000 GHS21,350.65000 MZN
10000 GHS42,701.30000 MZN