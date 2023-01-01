2000 Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

Convert GHS to MZN at the real exchange rate

2,000 ghs
11,317.38 mzn

1.00000 GHS = 5.65869 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GHS to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 MZN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.04787.11561.43341.648820.961818.5424
1GBP1.1539311.20815100.5241.654021.90261.1098521.3963
1USD0.95510.827712183.2051.369051.57480.918617.71
1INR0.0114790.009947860.012018510.01645390.01892680.01104020.212848

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mozambican Metical
1 GHS5.65869 MZN
5 GHS28.29345 MZN
10 GHS56.58690 MZN
20 GHS113.17380 MZN
50 GHS282.93450 MZN
100 GHS565.86900 MZN
250 GHS1414.67250 MZN
500 GHS2829.34500 MZN
1000 GHS5658.69000 MZN
2000 GHS11317.38000 MZN
5000 GHS28293.45000 MZN
10000 GHS56586.90000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MZN0.17672 GHS
5 MZN0.88359 GHS
10 MZN1.76719 GHS
20 MZN3.53438 GHS
50 MZN8.83595 GHS
100 MZN17.67190 GHS
250 MZN44.17975 GHS
500 MZN88.35950 GHS
1000 MZN176.71900 GHS
2000 MZN353.43800 GHS
5000 MZN883.59500 GHS
10000 MZN1767.19000 GHS