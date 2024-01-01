Mozambican meticals to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MZN to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
28.08 bgn

MT1.000 MZN = лв0.02808 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02840.0288
Low0.02810.0281
Average0.02820.0284
Change-0.70%-1.66%
View full history

1 MZN to BGN stats

The performance of MZN to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0284 and a 30 day low of 0.0281. This means the 30 day average was 0.0282. The change for MZN to BGN was -0.70.

The performance of MZN to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0288 and a 90 day low of 0.0281. This means the 90 day average was 0.0284. The change for MZN to BGN was -1.66.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bulgarian Lev
1 MZN0.02808 BGN
5 MZN0.14038 BGN
10 MZN0.28076 BGN
20 MZN0.56153 BGN
50 MZN1.40381 BGN
100 MZN2.80763 BGN
250 MZN7.01908 BGN
500 MZN14.03815 BGN
1000 MZN28.07630 BGN
2000 MZN56.15260 BGN
5000 MZN140.38150 BGN
10000 MZN280.76300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mozambican Metical
1 BGN35.61720 MZN
5 BGN178.08600 MZN
10 BGN356.17200 MZN
20 BGN712.34400 MZN
50 BGN1,780.86000 MZN
100 BGN3,561.72000 MZN
250 BGN8,904.30000 MZN
500 BGN17,808.60000 MZN
1000 BGN35,617.20000 MZN
2000 BGN71,234.40000 MZN
5000 BGN178,086.00000 MZN
10000 BGN356,172.00000 MZN