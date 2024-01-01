10 thousand Bulgarian levs to Mozambican meticals

Convert BGN to MZN at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = MT34.57 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
BGN to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MZN
1 BGN to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.646336.5282
Low34.377234.3772
Average35.042635.7502
Change-2.35%-5.03%
1 BGN to MZN stats

The performance of BGN to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.6463 and a 30 day low of 34.3772. This means the 30 day average was 35.0426. The change for BGN to MZN was -2.35.

The performance of BGN to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.5282 and a 90 day low of 34.3772. This means the 90 day average was 35.7502. The change for BGN to MZN was -5.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mozambican Metical
1 BGN34.57450 MZN
5 BGN172.87250 MZN
10 BGN345.74500 MZN
20 BGN691.49000 MZN
50 BGN1,728.72500 MZN
100 BGN3,457.45000 MZN
250 BGN8,643.62500 MZN
500 BGN17,287.25000 MZN
1000 BGN34,574.50000 MZN
2000 BGN69,149.00000 MZN
5000 BGN172,872.50000 MZN
10000 BGN345,745.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bulgarian Lev
1 MZN0.02892 BGN
5 MZN0.14462 BGN
10 MZN0.28923 BGN
20 MZN0.57846 BGN
50 MZN1.44616 BGN
100 MZN2.89231 BGN
250 MZN7.23078 BGN
500 MZN14.46155 BGN
1000 MZN28.92310 BGN
2000 MZN57.84620 BGN
5000 MZN144.61550 BGN
10000 MZN289.23100 BGN