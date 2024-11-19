Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals is currently 34.583 today, reflecting a 0.156% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.478% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 34.652 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 34.249 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.489% decrease in value.