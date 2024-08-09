Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals is currently 35.501 today, reflecting a -0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.328% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 35.871 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 35.501 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.385% decrease in value.