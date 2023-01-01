5 Mozambican meticals to Bulgarian levs

5 mzn
0.15 bgn

1.00000 MZN = 0.02919 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:48 UTC
MZN to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.0587.37051.437871.659550.964718.9234
1GBP1.1555411.21325100.9551.661421.917581.1147421.8656
1USD0.95240.824232183.211.36941.580530.918818.0223
1INR0.01144550.009905450.012017810.01645720.01899440.01104190.216588

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bulgarian Lev
1 MZN0.02919 BGN
5 MZN0.14593 BGN
10 MZN0.29186 BGN
20 MZN0.58372 BGN
50 MZN1.45930 BGN
100 MZN2.91860 BGN
250 MZN7.29650 BGN
500 MZN14.59300 BGN
1000 MZN29.18600 BGN
2000 MZN58.37200 BGN
5000 MZN145.93000 BGN
10000 MZN291.86000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mozambican Metical
1 BGN34.26300 MZN
5 BGN171.31500 MZN
10 BGN342.63000 MZN
20 BGN685.26000 MZN
50 BGN1713.15000 MZN
100 BGN3426.30000 MZN
250 BGN8565.75000 MZN
500 BGN17131.50000 MZN
1000 BGN34263.00000 MZN
2000 BGN68526.00000 MZN
5000 BGN171315.00000 MZN
10000 BGN342630.00000 MZN