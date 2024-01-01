Mozambican meticals to Polish zloty today

Convert MZN to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
61.61 pln

MT1.000 MZN = zł0.06161 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06240.0643
Low0.06120.0612
Average0.06180.0623
Change-0.49%-1.80%
1 MZN to PLN stats

The performance of MZN to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0624 and a 30 day low of 0.0612. This means the 30 day average was 0.0618. The change for MZN to PLN was -0.49.

The performance of MZN to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0643 and a 90 day low of 0.0612. This means the 90 day average was 0.0623. The change for MZN to PLN was -1.80.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Polish Zloty
1 MZN0.06161 PLN
5 MZN0.30806 PLN
10 MZN0.61612 PLN
20 MZN1.23223 PLN
50 MZN3.08059 PLN
100 MZN6.16117 PLN
250 MZN15.40293 PLN
500 MZN30.80585 PLN
1000 MZN61.61170 PLN
2000 MZN123.22340 PLN
5000 MZN308.05850 PLN
10000 MZN616.11700 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mozambican Metical
1 PLN16.23070 MZN
5 PLN81.15350 MZN
10 PLN162.30700 MZN
20 PLN324.61400 MZN
50 PLN811.53500 MZN
100 PLN1,623.07000 MZN
250 PLN4,057.67500 MZN
500 PLN8,115.35000 MZN
1000 PLN16,230.70000 MZN
2000 PLN32,461.40000 MZN
5000 PLN81,153.50000 MZN
10000 PLN162,307.00000 MZN