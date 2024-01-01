Mozambican meticals to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert MZN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
4,726.54 lkr

MT1.000 MZN = Sr4.727 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.78374.8027
Low4.72654.6669
Average4.75244.7464
Change-0.83%1.25%
View full history

1 MZN to LKR stats

The performance of MZN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7837 and a 30 day low of 4.7265. This means the 30 day average was 4.7524. The change for MZN to LKR was -0.83.

The performance of MZN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8027 and a 90 day low of 4.6669. This means the 90 day average was 4.7464. The change for MZN to LKR was 1.25.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MZN4.72654 LKR
5 MZN23.63270 LKR
10 MZN47.26540 LKR
20 MZN94.53080 LKR
50 MZN236.32700 LKR
100 MZN472.65400 LKR
250 MZN1,181.63500 LKR
500 MZN2,363.27000 LKR
1000 MZN4,726.54000 LKR
2000 MZN9,453.08000 LKR
5000 MZN23,632.70000 LKR
10000 MZN47,265.40000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 LKR0.21157 MZN
5 LKR1.05786 MZN
10 LKR2.11571 MZN
20 LKR4.23142 MZN
50 LKR10.57855 MZN
100 LKR21.15710 MZN
250 LKR52.89275 MZN
500 LKR105.78550 MZN
1000 LKR211.57100 MZN
2000 LKR423.14200 MZN
5000 LKR1,057.85500 MZN
10000 LKR2,115.71000 MZN