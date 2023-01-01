50 Mozambican meticals to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MZN to LKR at the real exchange rate

50 mzn
253.74 lkr

1.00000 MZN = 5.07482 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.0507587.45351.440051.662320.9645518.986
1GBP1.154411.2131100.9661.662551.919161.1134821.9195
1USD0.95170.824334183.22961.37051.582030.9179518.069
1INR0.01143460.009904340.01201510.01646650.0190080.01102910.217098

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MZN5.07482 LKR
5 MZN25.37410 LKR
10 MZN50.74820 LKR
20 MZN101.49640 LKR
50 MZN253.74100 LKR
100 MZN507.48200 LKR
250 MZN1268.70500 LKR
500 MZN2537.41000 LKR
1000 MZN5074.82000 LKR
2000 MZN10149.64000 LKR
5000 MZN25374.10000 LKR
10000 MZN50748.20000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 LKR0.19705 MZN
5 LKR0.98525 MZN
10 LKR1.97051 MZN
20 LKR3.94102 MZN
50 LKR9.85255 MZN
100 LKR19.70510 MZN
250 LKR49.26275 MZN
500 LKR98.52550 MZN
1000 LKR197.05100 MZN
2000 LKR394.10200 MZN
5000 LKR985.25500 MZN
10000 LKR1970.51000 MZN