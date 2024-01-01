Mozambican meticals to South Korean wons today
Convert MZN to KRW at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 MZN to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|21.7952
|21.8972
|Low
|21.2734
|21.1656
|Average
|21.6436
|21.5971
|Change
|-1.45%
|0.20%
|View full history
1 MZN to KRW stats
The performance of MZN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.7952 and a 30 day low of 21.2734. This means the 30 day average was 21.6436. The change for MZN to KRW was -1.45.
The performance of MZN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.8972 and a 90 day low of 21.1656. This means the 90 day average was 21.5971. The change for MZN to KRW was 0.20.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mozambican meticals to South Korean wons
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South Korean Won
|1 MZN
|21.27340 KRW
|5 MZN
|106.36700 KRW
|10 MZN
|212.73400 KRW
|20 MZN
|425.46800 KRW
|50 MZN
|1,063.67000 KRW
|100 MZN
|2,127.34000 KRW
|250 MZN
|5,318.35000 KRW
|500 MZN
|10,636.70000 KRW
|1000 MZN
|21,273.40000 KRW
|2000 MZN
|42,546.80000 KRW
|5000 MZN
|106,367.00000 KRW
|10000 MZN
|212,734.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mozambican Metical
|1 KRW
|0.04701 MZN
|5 KRW
|0.23504 MZN
|10 KRW
|0.47007 MZN
|20 KRW
|0.94014 MZN
|50 KRW
|2.35036 MZN
|100 KRW
|4.70071 MZN
|250 KRW
|11.75178 MZN
|500 KRW
|23.50355 MZN
|1000 KRW
|47.00710 MZN
|2000 KRW
|94.01420 MZN
|5000 KRW
|235.03550 MZN
|10000 KRW
|470.07100 MZN
|20000 KRW
|940.14200 MZN
|30000 KRW
|1,410.21300 MZN
|40000 KRW
|1,880.28400 MZN
|50000 KRW
|2,350.35500 MZN