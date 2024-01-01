Mozambican meticals to South Korean wons today

Convert MZN to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
21,273 krw

MT1.000 MZN = ₩21.27 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.795221.8972
Low21.273421.1656
Average21.643621.5971
Change-1.45%0.20%
1 MZN to KRW stats

The performance of MZN to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.7952 and a 30 day low of 21.2734. This means the 30 day average was 21.6436. The change for MZN to KRW was -1.45.

The performance of MZN to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.8972 and a 90 day low of 21.1656. This means the 90 day average was 21.5971. The change for MZN to KRW was 0.20.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / South Korean Won
1 MZN21.27340 KRW
5 MZN106.36700 KRW
10 MZN212.73400 KRW
20 MZN425.46800 KRW
50 MZN1,063.67000 KRW
100 MZN2,127.34000 KRW
250 MZN5,318.35000 KRW
500 MZN10,636.70000 KRW
1000 MZN21,273.40000 KRW
2000 MZN42,546.80000 KRW
5000 MZN106,367.00000 KRW
10000 MZN212,734.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Mozambican Metical
1 KRW0.04701 MZN
5 KRW0.23504 MZN
10 KRW0.47007 MZN
20 KRW0.94014 MZN
50 KRW2.35036 MZN
100 KRW4.70071 MZN
250 KRW11.75178 MZN
500 KRW23.50355 MZN
1000 KRW47.00710 MZN
2000 KRW94.01420 MZN
5000 KRW235.03550 MZN
10000 KRW470.07100 MZN
20000 KRW940.14200 MZN
30000 KRW1,410.21300 MZN
40000 KRW1,880.28400 MZN
50000 KRW2,350.35500 MZN