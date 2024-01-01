Mozambican meticals to CFP francs today

Convert MZN to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
1,721 xpf

MT1.000 MZN = ₣1.721 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

MZN to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.74281.7522
Low1.71711.7171
Average1.72471.7330
Change-0.77%-1.34%
1 MZN to XPF stats

The performance of MZN to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7428 and a 30 day low of 1.7171. This means the 30 day average was 1.7247. The change for MZN to XPF was -0.77.

The performance of MZN to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7522 and a 90 day low of 1.7171. This means the 90 day average was 1.7330. The change for MZN to XPF was -1.34.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFP Franc
1 MZN1.72105 XPF
5 MZN8.60525 XPF
10 MZN17.21050 XPF
20 MZN34.42100 XPF
50 MZN86.05250 XPF
100 MZN172.10500 XPF
250 MZN430.26250 XPF
500 MZN860.52500 XPF
1000 MZN1,721.05000 XPF
2000 MZN3,442.10000 XPF
5000 MZN8,605.25000 XPF
10000 MZN17,210.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mozambican Metical
1 XPF0.58104 MZN
5 XPF2.90521 MZN
10 XPF5.81042 MZN
20 XPF11.62084 MZN
50 XPF29.05210 MZN
100 XPF58.10420 MZN
250 XPF145.26050 MZN
500 XPF290.52100 MZN
1000 XPF581.04200 MZN
2000 XPF1,162.08400 MZN
5000 XPF2,905.21000 MZN
10000 XPF5,810.42000 MZN