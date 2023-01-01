20 Mozambican meticals to CFP francs

Convert MZN to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 mzn
36 xpf

1.00000 MZN = 1.78149 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:8 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.051587.5251.440821.660480.9646518.9959
1GBP1.1543311.2138101.0351.663211.916781.1135321.9279
1USD0.9510.823859183.23821.370251.579160.9174518.0655
1INR0.01142530.009897610.012013710.01646180.01897150.0110220.217034

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFP Franc
1 MZN1.78149 XPF
5 MZN8.90745 XPF
10 MZN17.81490 XPF
20 MZN35.62980 XPF
50 MZN89.07450 XPF
100 MZN178.14900 XPF
250 MZN445.37250 XPF
500 MZN890.74500 XPF
1000 MZN1781.49000 XPF
2000 MZN3562.98000 XPF
5000 MZN8907.45000 XPF
10000 MZN17814.90000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Mozambican Metical
1 XPF0.56133 MZN
5 XPF2.80663 MZN
10 XPF5.61326 MZN
20 XPF11.22652 MZN
50 XPF28.06630 MZN
100 XPF56.13260 MZN
250 XPF140.33150 MZN
500 XPF280.66300 MZN
1000 XPF561.32600 MZN
2000 XPF1122.65200 MZN
5000 XPF2806.63000 MZN
10000 XPF5613.26000 MZN