Mozambican meticals to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MZN to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
395,050 vnd

MT1.000 MZN = ₫395.1 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High399.8110400.6040
Low394.5880394.5880
Average397.5473398.8823
Change-0.80%-0.79%
View full history

1 MZN to VND stats

The performance of MZN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 399.8110 and a 30 day low of 394.5880. This means the 30 day average was 397.5473. The change for MZN to VND was -0.80.

The performance of MZN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 400.6040 and a 90 day low of 394.5880. This means the 90 day average was 398.8823. The change for MZN to VND was -0.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
1 MZN395.05000 VND
5 MZN1,975.25000 VND
10 MZN3,950.50000 VND
20 MZN7,901.00000 VND
50 MZN19,752.50000 VND
100 MZN39,505.00000 VND
250 MZN98,762.50000 VND
500 MZN197,525.00000 VND
1000 MZN395,050.00000 VND
2000 MZN790,100.00000 VND
5000 MZN1,975,250.00000 VND
10000 MZN3,950,500.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
1000 VND2.53133 MZN
2000 VND5.06266 MZN
5000 VND12.65665 MZN
10000 VND25.31330 MZN
20000 VND50.62660 MZN
50000 VND126.56650 MZN
100000 VND253.13300 MZN
200000 VND506.26600 MZN
500000 VND1,265.66500 MZN
1000000 VND2,531.33000 MZN
2000000 VND5,062.66000 MZN
5000000 VND12,656.65000 MZN