Mozambican meticals to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert MZN to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 MZN to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|399.8110
|400.6040
|Low
|394.5880
|394.5880
|Average
|397.5473
|398.8823
|Change
|-0.80%
|-0.79%
|View full history
1 MZN to VND stats
The performance of MZN to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 399.8110 and a 30 day low of 394.5880. This means the 30 day average was 397.5473. The change for MZN to VND was -0.80.
The performance of MZN to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 400.6040 and a 90 day low of 394.5880. This means the 90 day average was 398.8823. The change for MZN to VND was -0.79.
|Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MZN
|395.05000 VND
|5 MZN
|1,975.25000 VND
|10 MZN
|3,950.50000 VND
|20 MZN
|7,901.00000 VND
|50 MZN
|19,752.50000 VND
|100 MZN
|39,505.00000 VND
|250 MZN
|98,762.50000 VND
|500 MZN
|197,525.00000 VND
|1000 MZN
|395,050.00000 VND
|2000 MZN
|790,100.00000 VND
|5000 MZN
|1,975,250.00000 VND
|10000 MZN
|3,950,500.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mozambican Metical
|1000 VND
|2.53133 MZN
|2000 VND
|5.06266 MZN
|5000 VND
|12.65665 MZN
|10000 VND
|25.31330 MZN
|20000 VND
|50.62660 MZN
|50000 VND
|126.56650 MZN
|100000 VND
|253.13300 MZN
|200000 VND
|506.26600 MZN
|500000 VND
|1,265.66500 MZN
|1000000 VND
|2,531.33000 MZN
|2000000 VND
|5,062.66000 MZN
|5000000 VND
|12,656.65000 MZN