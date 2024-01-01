Mozambican meticals to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert MZN to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
9,418 xof

MT1.000 MZN = CFA9.418 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.53809.6539
Low9.41769.4176
Average9.46969.5214
Change-0.68%-1.47%
1 MZN to XOF stats

The performance of MZN to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5380 and a 30 day low of 9.4176. This means the 30 day average was 9.4696. The change for MZN to XOF was -0.68.

The performance of MZN to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6539 and a 90 day low of 9.4176. This means the 90 day average was 9.5214. The change for MZN to XOF was -1.47.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MZN9.41755 XOF
5 MZN47.08775 XOF
10 MZN94.17550 XOF
20 MZN188.35100 XOF
50 MZN470.87750 XOF
100 MZN941.75500 XOF
250 MZN2,354.38750 XOF
500 MZN4,708.77500 XOF
1000 MZN9,417.55000 XOF
2000 MZN18,835.10000 XOF
5000 MZN47,087.75000 XOF
10000 MZN94,175.50000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mozambican Metical
1 XOF0.10619 MZN
5 XOF0.53093 MZN
10 XOF1.06185 MZN
20 XOF2.12370 MZN
50 XOF5.30925 MZN
100 XOF10.61850 MZN
250 XOF26.54625 MZN
500 XOF53.09250 MZN
1000 XOF106.18500 MZN
2000 XOF212.37000 MZN
5000 XOF530.92500 MZN
10000 XOF1,061.85000 MZN