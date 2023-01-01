10 Mozambican meticals to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert MZN to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
98 xof

1.00000 MZN = 9.84958 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:12 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 XOF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MZN9.84958 XOF
5 MZN49.24790 XOF
10 MZN98.49580 XOF
20 MZN196.99160 XOF
50 MZN492.47900 XOF
100 MZN984.95800 XOF
250 MZN2462.39500 XOF
500 MZN4924.79000 XOF
1000 MZN9849.58000 XOF
2000 MZN19699.16000 XOF
5000 MZN49247.90000 XOF
10000 MZN98495.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Mozambican Metical
1 XOF0.10153 MZN
5 XOF0.50764 MZN
10 XOF1.01527 MZN
20 XOF2.03054 MZN
50 XOF5.07635 MZN
100 XOF10.15270 MZN
250 XOF25.38175 MZN
500 XOF50.76350 MZN
1000 XOF101.52700 MZN
2000 XOF203.05400 MZN
5000 XOF507.63500 MZN
10000 XOF1015.27000 MZN