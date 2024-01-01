Mozambican meticals to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert MZN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
4.777 kwd

MT1.000 MZN = ك0.004777 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00480.0048
Low0.00480.0048
Average0.00480.0048
Change-0.42%-0.98%
1 MZN to KWD stats

The performance of MZN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0048 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for MZN to KWD was -0.42.

The performance of MZN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0048 and a 90 day low of 0.0048. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for MZN to KWD was -0.98.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MZN0.00478 KWD
5 MZN0.02388 KWD
10 MZN0.04777 KWD
20 MZN0.09554 KWD
50 MZN0.23884 KWD
100 MZN0.47769 KWD
250 MZN1.19422 KWD
500 MZN2.38845 KWD
1000 MZN4.77690 KWD
2000 MZN9.55380 KWD
5000 MZN23.88450 KWD
10000 MZN47.76900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 KWD209.34100 MZN
5 KWD1,046.70500 MZN
10 KWD2,093.41000 MZN
20 KWD4,186.82000 MZN
50 KWD10,467.05000 MZN
100 KWD20,934.10000 MZN
250 KWD52,335.25000 MZN
500 KWD104,670.50000 MZN
1000 KWD209,341.00000 MZN
2000 KWD418,682.00000 MZN
5000 KWD1,046,705.00000 MZN
10000 KWD2,093,410.00000 MZN