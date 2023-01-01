5000 Mozambican meticals to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MZN to KWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 mzn
24.226 kwd

1.00000 MZN = 0.00485 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28 UTC
MZN to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

1EUR10.866051.0510587.46971.440461.6620.9645518.9766
1GBP1.1546711.21365101.0021.663311.919121.1137321.9123
1USD0.951450.823961183.22131.37051.581280.917718.0549
1INR0.01143250.009900840.012016210.01646810.01900090.01102720.21695

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MZN0.00485 KWD
5 MZN0.02423 KWD
10 MZN0.04845 KWD
20 MZN0.09690 KWD
50 MZN0.24226 KWD
100 MZN0.48452 KWD
250 MZN1.21130 KWD
500 MZN2.42259 KWD
1000 MZN4.84519 KWD
2000 MZN9.69038 KWD
5000 MZN24.22595 KWD
10000 MZN48.45190 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 KWD206.39000 MZN
5 KWD1031.95000 MZN
10 KWD2063.90000 MZN
20 KWD4127.80000 MZN
50 KWD10319.50000 MZN
100 KWD20639.00000 MZN
250 KWD51597.50000 MZN
500 KWD103195.00000 MZN
1000 KWD206390.00000 MZN
2000 KWD412780.00000 MZN
5000 KWD1031950.00000 MZN
10000 KWD2063900.00000 MZN