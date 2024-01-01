Mozambican meticals to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MZN to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
253,765 idr

MT1.000 MZN = Rp253.8 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
MZN to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High255.6620258.3830
Low253.2190250.1210
Average254.3889254.4667
Change-0.50%0.94%
1 MZN to IDR stats

The performance of MZN to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 255.6620 and a 30 day low of 253.2190. This means the 30 day average was 254.3889. The change for MZN to IDR was -0.50.

The performance of MZN to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 258.3830 and a 90 day low of 250.1210. This means the 90 day average was 254.4667. The change for MZN to IDR was 0.94.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MZN253.76500 IDR
5 MZN1,268.82500 IDR
10 MZN2,537.65000 IDR
20 MZN5,075.30000 IDR
50 MZN12,688.25000 IDR
100 MZN25,376.50000 IDR
250 MZN63,441.25000 IDR
500 MZN126,882.50000 IDR
1000 MZN253,765.00000 IDR
2000 MZN507,530.00000 IDR
5000 MZN1,268,825.00000 IDR
10000 MZN2,537,650.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mozambican Metical
1 IDR0.00394 MZN
5 IDR0.01970 MZN
10 IDR0.03941 MZN
20 IDR0.07881 MZN
50 IDR0.19703 MZN
100 IDR0.39407 MZN
250 IDR0.98516 MZN
500 IDR1.97033 MZN
1000 IDR3.94065 MZN
2000 IDR7.88130 MZN
5000 IDR19.70325 MZN
10000 IDR39.40650 MZN