1 Mozambican metical to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MZN to IDR at the real exchange rate

1 mzn
244.91 idr

1.00000 MZN = 244.90800 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:49 UTC
MZN to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MZN244.90800 IDR
5 MZN1224.54000 IDR
10 MZN2449.08000 IDR
20 MZN4898.16000 IDR
50 MZN12245.40000 IDR
100 MZN24490.80000 IDR
250 MZN61227.00000 IDR
500 MZN122454.00000 IDR
1000 MZN244908.00000 IDR
2000 MZN489816.00000 IDR
5000 MZN1224540.00000 IDR
10000 MZN2449080.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mozambican Metical
1 IDR0.00408 MZN
5 IDR0.02042 MZN
10 IDR0.04083 MZN
20 IDR0.08166 MZN
50 IDR0.20416 MZN
100 IDR0.40832 MZN
250 IDR1.02079 MZN
500 IDR2.04158 MZN
1000 IDR4.08317 MZN
2000 IDR8.16634 MZN
5000 IDR20.41585 MZN
10000 IDR40.83170 MZN