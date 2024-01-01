Mozambican meticals to Colombian pesos today

Convert MZN to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
64,817.90 cop

MT1.000 MZN = $64.82 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
MZN to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.817965.6403
Low61.557659.9288
Average63.168162.6928
Change1.32%5.97%
1 MZN to COP stats

The performance of MZN to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.8179 and a 30 day low of 61.5576. This means the 30 day average was 63.1681. The change for MZN to COP was 1.32.

The performance of MZN to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.6403 and a 90 day low of 59.9288. This means the 90 day average was 62.6928. The change for MZN to COP was 5.97.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Colombian Peso
1 MZN64.81790 COP
5 MZN324.08950 COP
10 MZN648.17900 COP
20 MZN1,296.35800 COP
50 MZN3,240.89500 COP
100 MZN6,481.79000 COP
250 MZN16,204.47500 COP
500 MZN32,408.95000 COP
1000 MZN64,817.90000 COP
2000 MZN129,635.80000 COP
5000 MZN324,089.50000 COP
10000 MZN648,179.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Mozambican Metical
1 COP0.01543 MZN
5 COP0.07714 MZN
10 COP0.15428 MZN
20 COP0.30856 MZN
50 COP0.77139 MZN
100 COP1.54278 MZN
250 COP3.85695 MZN
500 COP7.71390 MZN
1000 COP15.42780 MZN
2000 COP30.85560 MZN
5000 COP77.13900 MZN
10000 COP154.27800 MZN