Mozambican meticals to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert MZN to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
42,116.10 tzs

MT1.000 MZN = tzs42.12 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MZN to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 MZN to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.239142.2391
Low41.390140.3438
Average41.861241.2553
Change1.75%3.80%
View full history

1 MZN to TZS stats

The performance of MZN to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.2391 and a 30 day low of 41.3901. This means the 30 day average was 41.8612. The change for MZN to TZS was 1.75.

The performance of MZN to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 42.2391 and a 90 day low of 40.3438. This means the 90 day average was 41.2553. The change for MZN to TZS was 3.80.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MZN42.11610 TZS
5 MZN210.58050 TZS
10 MZN421.16100 TZS
20 MZN842.32200 TZS
50 MZN2,105.80500 TZS
100 MZN4,211.61000 TZS
250 MZN10,529.02500 TZS
500 MZN21,058.05000 TZS
1000 MZN42,116.10000 TZS
2000 MZN84,232.20000 TZS
5000 MZN210,580.50000 TZS
10000 MZN421,161.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 TZS0.02374 MZN
5 TZS0.11872 MZN
10 TZS0.23744 MZN
20 TZS0.47488 MZN
50 TZS1.18720 MZN
100 TZS2.37439 MZN
250 TZS5.93598 MZN
500 TZS11.87195 MZN
1000 TZS23.74390 MZN
2000 TZS47.48780 MZN
5000 TZS118.71950 MZN
10000 TZS237.43900 MZN