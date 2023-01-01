20 Tanzanian shillings to Mozambican meticals

Convert TZS to MZN at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
0.51 mzn

1.00000 TZS = 0.02563 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
TZS to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 MZN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866251.05187.49581.445811.657860.963918.9586
1GBP1.154411.21325101.0031.669011.913791.1127321.8853
1USD0.95150.824232183.251.375651.577410.917118.0386
1INR0.01142910.009900690.01201210.01652430.01894790.01101620.21668

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 TZS0.02563 MZN
5 TZS0.12817 MZN
10 TZS0.25633 MZN
20 TZS0.51266 MZN
50 TZS1.28165 MZN
100 TZS2.56331 MZN
250 TZS6.40827 MZN
500 TZS12.81655 MZN
1000 TZS25.63310 MZN
2000 TZS51.26620 MZN
5000 TZS128.16550 MZN
10000 TZS256.33100 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Tanzanian Shilling
1 MZN39.01210 TZS
5 MZN195.06050 TZS
10 MZN390.12100 TZS
20 MZN780.24200 TZS
50 MZN1950.60500 TZS
100 MZN3901.21000 TZS
250 MZN9753.02500 TZS
500 MZN19506.05000 TZS
1000 MZN39012.10000 TZS
2000 MZN78024.20000 TZS
5000 MZN195060.50000 TZS
10000 MZN390121.00000 TZS