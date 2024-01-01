Mozambican meticals to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert MZN to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
58.63 pen

MT1.000 MZN = S/.0.05863 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
MZN to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05960.0603
Low0.05830.0577
Average0.05880.0590
Change-1.40%0.25%
1 MZN to PEN stats

The performance of MZN to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0596 and a 30 day low of 0.0583. This means the 30 day average was 0.0588. The change for MZN to PEN was -1.40.

The performance of MZN to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0603 and a 90 day low of 0.0577. This means the 90 day average was 0.0590. The change for MZN to PEN was 0.25.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MZN0.05863 PEN
5 MZN0.29313 PEN
10 MZN0.58625 PEN
20 MZN1.17251 PEN
50 MZN2.93127 PEN
100 MZN5.86253 PEN
250 MZN14.65632 PEN
500 MZN29.31265 PEN
1000 MZN58.62530 PEN
2000 MZN117.25060 PEN
5000 MZN293.12650 PEN
10000 MZN586.25300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mozambican Metical
1 PEN17.05750 MZN
5 PEN85.28750 MZN
10 PEN170.57500 MZN
20 PEN341.15000 MZN
50 PEN852.87500 MZN
100 PEN1,705.75000 MZN
250 PEN4,264.37500 MZN
500 PEN8,528.75000 MZN
1000 PEN17,057.50000 MZN
2000 PEN34,115.00000 MZN
5000 PEN85,287.50000 MZN
10000 PEN170,575.00000 MZN