250 Mozambican meticals to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MZN to PEN at the real exchange rate

250 mzn
14.87 pen

1.00000 MZN = 0.05948 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:26 UTC
MZN to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.050387.43241.439861.662130.964918.9923
1GBP1.1543311.21235100.9221.662011.918581.1138221.9226
1USD0.95210.824844183.24521.37091.582530.9186518.0827
1INR0.01143740.009908610.012012710.01646820.01901050.01103550.217222

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MZN0.05948 PEN
5 MZN0.29739 PEN
10 MZN0.59478 PEN
20 MZN1.18956 PEN
50 MZN2.97391 PEN
100 MZN5.94782 PEN
250 MZN14.86955 PEN
500 MZN29.73910 PEN
1000 MZN59.47820 PEN
2000 MZN118.95640 PEN
5000 MZN297.39100 PEN
10000 MZN594.78200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mozambican Metical
1 PEN16.81290 MZN
5 PEN84.06450 MZN
10 PEN168.12900 MZN
20 PEN336.25800 MZN
50 PEN840.64500 MZN
100 PEN1681.29000 MZN
250 PEN4203.22500 MZN
500 PEN8406.45000 MZN
1000 PEN16812.90000 MZN
2000 PEN33625.80000 MZN
5000 PEN84064.50000 MZN
10000 PEN168129.00000 MZN