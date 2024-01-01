Mozambican meticals to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MZN to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
122.30 hkd

MT1.000 MZN = $0.1223 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12290.1229
Low0.12220.1221
Average0.12250.1226
Change-0.09%-0.30%
1 MZN to HKD stats

The performance of MZN to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1229 and a 30 day low of 0.1222. This means the 30 day average was 0.1225. The change for MZN to HKD was -0.09.

The performance of MZN to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1229 and a 90 day low of 0.1221. This means the 90 day average was 0.1226. The change for MZN to HKD was -0.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Top currency pairings for Mozambican metical

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MZN0.12230 HKD
5 MZN0.61148 HKD
10 MZN1.22295 HKD
20 MZN2.44590 HKD
50 MZN6.11475 HKD
100 MZN12.22950 HKD
250 MZN30.57375 HKD
500 MZN61.14750 HKD
1000 MZN122.29500 HKD
2000 MZN244.59000 HKD
5000 MZN611.47500 HKD
10000 MZN1,222.95000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mozambican Metical
100 HKD817.69300 MZN
200 HKD1,635.38600 MZN
300 HKD2,453.07900 MZN
500 HKD4,088.46500 MZN
1000 HKD8,176.93000 MZN
2000 HKD16,353.86000 MZN
2500 HKD20,442.32500 MZN
3000 HKD24,530.79000 MZN
4000 HKD32,707.72000 MZN
5000 HKD40,884.65000 MZN
10000 HKD81,769.30000 MZN
20000 HKD163,538.60000 MZN