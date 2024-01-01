Mozambican meticals to Danish kroner today

Convert MZN to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
107.13 dkk

MT1.000 MZN = kr0.1071 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10850.1098
Low0.10710.1071
Average0.10770.1083
Change-0.63%-1.44%
1 MZN to DKK stats

The performance of MZN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1085 and a 30 day low of 0.1071. This means the 30 day average was 0.1077. The change for MZN to DKK was -0.63.

The performance of MZN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1098 and a 90 day low of 0.1071. This means the 90 day average was 0.1083. The change for MZN to DKK was -1.44.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Danish Krone
1 MZN0.10713 DKK
5 MZN0.53565 DKK
10 MZN1.07129 DKK
20 MZN2.14258 DKK
50 MZN5.35645 DKK
100 MZN10.71290 DKK
250 MZN26.78225 DKK
500 MZN53.56450 DKK
1000 MZN107.12900 DKK
2000 MZN214.25800 DKK
5000 MZN535.64500 DKK
10000 MZN1,071.29000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 DKK9.33451 MZN
5 DKK46.67255 MZN
10 DKK93.34510 MZN
20 DKK186.69020 MZN
50 DKK466.72550 MZN
100 DKK933.45100 MZN
250 DKK2,333.62750 MZN
500 DKK4,667.25500 MZN
1000 DKK9,334.51000 MZN
2000 DKK18,669.02000 MZN
5000 DKK46,672.55000 MZN
10000 DKK93,345.10000 MZN