1.00000 MZN = 0.11132 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:3 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 DKK
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Danish Krone
1 MZN0.11132 DKK
5 MZN0.55662 DKK
10 MZN1.11323 DKK
20 MZN2.22646 DKK
50 MZN5.56615 DKK
100 MZN11.13230 DKK
250 MZN27.83075 DKK
500 MZN55.66150 DKK
1000 MZN111.32300 DKK
2000 MZN222.64600 DKK
5000 MZN556.61500 DKK
10000 MZN1113.23000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mozambican Metical
1 DKK8.98284 MZN
5 DKK44.91420 MZN
10 DKK89.82840 MZN
20 DKK179.65680 MZN
50 DKK449.14200 MZN
100 DKK898.28400 MZN
250 DKK2245.71000 MZN
500 DKK4491.42000 MZN
1000 DKK8982.84000 MZN
2000 DKK17965.68000 MZN
5000 DKK44914.20000 MZN
10000 DKK89828.40000 MZN