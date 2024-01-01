Mozambican meticals to Swiss francs today

Convert MZN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
13.44 chf

MT1.000 MZN = SFr.0.01344 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MZN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MZN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01410.0144
Low0.01340.0134
Average0.01390.0141
Change-4.25%-5.54%
1 MZN to CHF stats

The performance of MZN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0141 and a 30 day low of 0.0134. This means the 30 day average was 0.0139. The change for MZN to CHF was -4.25.

The performance of MZN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0144 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0141. The change for MZN to CHF was -5.54.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swiss Franc
1 MZN0.01344 CHF
5 MZN0.06719 CHF
10 MZN0.13439 CHF
20 MZN0.26877 CHF
50 MZN0.67193 CHF
100 MZN1.34386 CHF
250 MZN3.35965 CHF
500 MZN6.71930 CHF
1000 MZN13.43860 CHF
2000 MZN26.87720 CHF
5000 MZN67.19300 CHF
10000 MZN134.38600 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mozambican Metical
1 CHF74.41250 MZN
5 CHF372.06250 MZN
10 CHF744.12500 MZN
20 CHF1,488.25000 MZN
50 CHF3,720.62500 MZN
100 CHF7,441.25000 MZN
250 CHF18,603.12500 MZN
500 CHF37,206.25000 MZN
1000 CHF74,412.50000 MZN
2000 CHF148,825.00000 MZN
5000 CHF372,062.50000 MZN
10000 CHF744,125.00000 MZN