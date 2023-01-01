10 thousand Mozambican meticals to Swiss francs

Convert MZN to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 mzn
143.90 chf

1.00000 MZN = 0.01439 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MZN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050387.39491.438231.660030.9645518.9295
1GBP1.155211.21335100.9621.66151.917731.1142521.8681
1USD0.95210.824165183.20951.369351.580530.9183518.0229
1INR0.01144230.009904690.012017910.01645670.01899460.01103660.216597

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swiss Franc
1 MZN0.01439 CHF
5 MZN0.07195 CHF
10 MZN0.14390 CHF
20 MZN0.28779 CHF
50 MZN0.71949 CHF
100 MZN1.43897 CHF
250 MZN3.59742 CHF
500 MZN7.19485 CHF
1000 MZN14.38970 CHF
2000 MZN28.77940 CHF
5000 MZN71.94850 CHF
10000 MZN143.89700 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mozambican Metical
1 CHF69.49420 MZN
5 CHF347.47100 MZN
10 CHF694.94200 MZN
20 CHF1389.88400 MZN
50 CHF3474.71000 MZN
100 CHF6949.42000 MZN
250 CHF17373.55000 MZN
500 CHF34747.10000 MZN
1000 CHF69494.20000 MZN
2000 CHF138988.40000 MZN
5000 CHF347471.00000 MZN
10000 CHF694942.00000 MZN