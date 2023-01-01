20 Mozambican meticals to Swiss francs

Convert MZN to CHF at the real exchange rate

20 mzn
0.29 chf

1.00000 MZN = 0.01439 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:56 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MZN to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0500587.37391.438251.660420.964518.9432
1GBP1.1552711.21305100.9371.661511.918171.1142621.8838
1USD0.952350.824368183.20931.36971.581280.918518.0403
1INR0.01144510.009907170.012017910.01646090.01900360.01103840.216806

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Swiss Franc
1 MZN0.01439 CHF
5 MZN0.07196 CHF
10 MZN0.14392 CHF
20 MZN0.28784 CHF
50 MZN0.71960 CHF
100 MZN1.43920 CHF
250 MZN3.59800 CHF
500 MZN7.19600 CHF
1000 MZN14.39200 CHF
2000 MZN28.78400 CHF
5000 MZN71.96000 CHF
10000 MZN143.92000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Mozambican Metical
1 CHF69.48290 MZN
5 CHF347.41450 MZN
10 CHF694.82900 MZN
20 CHF1389.65800 MZN
50 CHF3474.14500 MZN
100 CHF6948.29000 MZN
250 CHF17370.72500 MZN
500 CHF34741.45000 MZN
1000 CHF69482.90000 MZN
2000 CHF138965.80000 MZN
5000 CHF347414.50000 MZN
10000 CHF694829.00000 MZN